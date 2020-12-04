BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The company had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan acquired 80,350 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 73.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

