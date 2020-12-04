BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised BlackLine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.44.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $125.53.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.