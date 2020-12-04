Biogen’s (BIIB) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2020 earnings at $33.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lowered Biogen to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.13.

BIIB stock opened at $244.09 on Tuesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.07 and a 200 day moving average of $277.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

