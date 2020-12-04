BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BeiGene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group lowered shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.03.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BGNE opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $322.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.35.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $1,301,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,206,612.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 19,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $4,939,684.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,633,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,785,627.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,817 shares of company stock worth $41,888,575. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 87.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 24.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.