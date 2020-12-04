BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) versus Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Financial Analysis

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands -3.45% -39.30% -0.89% BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and BBQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.14 billion 0.38 $130.57 million $1.54 11.81 BBQ $82.27 million 0.51 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bloomin’ Brands and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 5 9 1 2.73 BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than BBQ.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats BBQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 29, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,045 restaurants and franchised 173 restaurants across 48 states; and owned and operated 128 restaurants and franchised 127 restaurants across 21 countries, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

