Barclays Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $360.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $240.00.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.68.

NYSE FDX opened at $292.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $297.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $3,020,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

