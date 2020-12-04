Barclays Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $155.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Barclays from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $145.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 313,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 343.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 296,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

