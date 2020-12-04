Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,659 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,522,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,417,000 after buying an additional 104,596 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 2,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,176.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,025.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

