Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $158.89 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.12, a PEG ratio of 116.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bandwidth by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bandwidth by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

