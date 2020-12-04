Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,841 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.