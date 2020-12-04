Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBAR. TheStreet cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. HSBC raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

BBAR opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $700.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 62.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 144.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (C&IB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

