Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBAR. TheStreet cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. HSBC raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.
BBAR opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $700.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (C&IB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
