Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) & Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Head to Head Survey

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 2.61 $55.13 million $1.81 24.78 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $2.05 billion 2.66 $157.00 million $3.28 17.89

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bally’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bally’s has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bally’s and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 12 0 3.00

Bally’s presently has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.41%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $56.92, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Bally’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Bally’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts -2.50% 21.25% 4.99%

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Bally’s on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 90 countries. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The company's Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. As of June 25, 2020, it operated a portfolio of 20 hotel brands with approximately 9,300 hotels with approximately 828,000 rooms in approximately 90 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is also involved in the loyalty program business. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

