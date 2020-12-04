Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) versus Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Head to Head Review

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Bally’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $9.45 billion 3.20 $881.00 million $3.90 27.99 Bally’s $523.58 million 2.61 $55.13 million $1.81 24.78

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hilton Worldwide and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 9 9 0 2.50 Bally’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.14%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.41%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Hilton Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide -5.46% -34.02% 2.09% Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16%

Risk & Volatility

Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Bally’s on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of February 21, 2020, the company had approximately 6,100 properties with approximately 971,000 rooms in 119 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

