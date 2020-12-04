Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of BLDP opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

