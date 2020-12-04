B. Riley Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $20.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.74.

NYSE AA opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 6,627.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alcoa by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

