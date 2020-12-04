B. Riley Boosts WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Price Target to $13.00

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

WidePoint stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08.

In other WidePoint news, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $269,041.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $64,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $280,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

