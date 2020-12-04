Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EARS opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Auris Medical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.10.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

