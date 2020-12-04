Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Atomera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $210.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.76. Atomera has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 65.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.