Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) versus Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Financial Analysis

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Atlas 0 2 1 0 2.33

Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.26%. Atlas has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.56%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Atlas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Navios Maritime Partners pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Navios Maritime Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atlas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners -37.17% 1.30% 0.74% Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Atlas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $219.38 million 0.44 -$62.13 million $2.43 3.45 Atlas $1.13 billion 2.14 $439.10 million $0.78 14.37

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Partners. Navios Maritime Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas beats Navios Maritime Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of February 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 48 vessels with a carrying capacity of 4.9 million dwt, including 48,061 twenty-foot equivalent units. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.