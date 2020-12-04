ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

