Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,736 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.74% of Verra Mobility worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 50.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

