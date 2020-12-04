Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 427,705 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.76% of DHT worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in DHT by 280.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 525,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DHT by 13.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in DHT by 27.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $772.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.19. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.35%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

