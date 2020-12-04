Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,518,968 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Annaly Capital Management worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 61.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 544,700 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 260.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.