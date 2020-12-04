Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 608,907 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 608,907 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,591,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 184,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 186,656 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 86,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

