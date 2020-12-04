Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 60,323 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,323 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Arista Networks by 445.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $269.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $280.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.08 and its 200 day moving average is $226.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $451,440.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at $773,218.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 696 shares in the company, valued at $190,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,915 shares of company stock worth $35,710,953 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.