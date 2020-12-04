Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 401,360 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,360 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 375,376 shares of company stock worth $18,845,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $49.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

