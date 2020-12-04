Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 3,245,275 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 60.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,104,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,245,275 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 239,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enel Américas by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 500,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enel Américas by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 155,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Enel Américas by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $7.73 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Enel Américas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

