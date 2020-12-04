Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,274 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of Penske Automotive Group worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,544,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

NYSE PAG opened at $58.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

