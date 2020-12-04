Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.46% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELP stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.67. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $805.68 million during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 18.43%. Research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

