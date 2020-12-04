Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 375,505 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 255.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,505 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.47% of Open Lending worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 16.9% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Open Lending by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 65.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

