Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.14% of Methode Electronics worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,466,000 after acquiring an additional 51,258 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after acquiring an additional 77,735 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Methode Electronics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 367,882 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Methode Electronics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 559,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of MEI opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

