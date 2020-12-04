Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,736 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,561,000 after purchasing an additional 198,666 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,169,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 605,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $48.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.34%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

