Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 72.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666,897 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 716,196 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 293,030 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 813,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 226,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.03 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

