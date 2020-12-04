Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.99 Million Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in The Brink’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Brink’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Brink’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The Brink’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

BCO opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -283.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.