Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.16 Million Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ternium were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 10.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,033,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 189,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 6.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 79,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $2,341,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of TX stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

TX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.21.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.