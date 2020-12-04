Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370,667 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.98% of Terex worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,673 and sold 14,223 shares valued at $403,289. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

