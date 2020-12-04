Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 149.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,068 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.57% of Focus Financial Partners worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.4% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,908,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 45,291.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 277.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 138,787 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

In other news, CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $5,526,247.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,247.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,424,794.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 180.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $43.88.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

