Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.55 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,629 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.55% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,724,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 78,527 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

NYSE:NSA opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

