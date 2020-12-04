Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 230.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 693,508 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 38.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 412,911 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

