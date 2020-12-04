Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.31 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186,674 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Planet Fitness worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 16.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $6,757,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,887 shares of company stock valued at $41,358,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

PLNT stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 176.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

