Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.46 Million Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SVMK were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter valued at $17,111,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 648,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVMK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,949,000 after acquiring an additional 601,950 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,309,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVMK. JMP Securities increased their price target on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other SVMK news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Insiders have sold a total of 30,176 shares of company stock valued at $635,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

