Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.06% of Calix worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Calix’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

