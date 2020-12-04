Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,687 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of WPP worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 555,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WPP by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WPP by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 89,645 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

