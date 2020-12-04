Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

