Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 85.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

