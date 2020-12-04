Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 222,376 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Concho Resources worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CXO shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.37.

Concho Resources stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

