Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 125,063 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,063 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,139,000 after purchasing an additional 837,752 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,459. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $116.68 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.