Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 198,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,744,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,859,000 after buying an additional 132,777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 393,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 52,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

