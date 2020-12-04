Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 70,571 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.89% of Belden worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,884,000 after purchasing an additional 342,387 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 223,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 528.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 163,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after acquiring an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.61. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.