Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 610,289 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,289 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.11% of New Gold worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

NGD stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

